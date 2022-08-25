How Lord of the Rings' Producers Feel About House of the Dragon Comparisons

Watch : Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

When it comes down to it, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and House of the Dragon can't be compared.

As the Rings of Power creative team notes, besides being sweeping fantasy series, they don't share all that much in common. So why have the two shows been pit against each other? Well, Rings of Power executive producer Lindsay Weber suspects it's all about getting clicks.

"It's totally manufactured by the media for headlines," Weber said during a Rings of Power panel discussion Aug. 23, according to Variety. "I'm quite certain that the cast and crew doesn't feel any of it either. They know how hard it is to make these things."

Co-showrunner Patrick McKay added, "If you were an archaeologist and a gardener, it might look similar, but they couldn't possibly be more different."

As for showrunner J.D. Payne, he's more concerned about how the show will be received by fans. "The competition is the pressure we put on ourselves and a competition we have with ourselves to see what we can put out into the world," he explained. "Hopefully [our series] will bring people together as a sort of cultural conversation."