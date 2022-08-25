Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set to Launch Out of This World Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

From the D 2 the LBC—to MTV.



During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will hit the stage for a one-of-kind-performance of their latest single, "From the D 2 The LBC." The rap duo's summer single—which is also up for an award in the Best Hip Hop category—marks their first collaboration in over 20 years, so it's safe to say that viewers are beyond excited to see this pair team up again.



Although fans saw Snoop and Eminem hit the stage together earlier this year as part of a star-studded lineup for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, their VMA performance will be historic for more reasons than one.

This upcoming performance will be Eminem's first time hitting the awards show stage in 12 years, with the 60-time nominee last performing his hits, "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010.