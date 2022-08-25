Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set to Launch Out of This World Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs

From the D 2 the LBC—to MTV.
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will hit the stage for a one-of-kind-performance of their latest single, "From the D 2 The LBC." The rap duo's summer single—which is also up for an award in the Best Hip Hop category—marks their first collaboration in over 20 years, so it's safe to say that viewers are beyond excited to see this pair team up again.
Although fans saw Snoop and Eminem hit the stage together earlier this year as part of a star-studded lineup for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, their VMA performance will be historic for more reasons than one.
This upcoming performance will be Eminem's first time hitting the awards show stage in 12 years, with the 60-time nominee last performing his hits, "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010.
It's also worth noting that out of Eminem's impressive number of nominations (his 60 nods make him the second most nominated artist behind Madonna, who holds a record of 69), he's won 13 times—making him one of the top five artists with the most wins in the show's history.
But Eminem isn't the only one familiar with the number 13 since Snoop has also racked up that exact number of nominations over the years. As far as Snoop's last VMA performance goes, the "Beautiful" rapper—who has snagged himself three Moon Persons thus far—performed alongside Diddy to honor the late Notorious B.I.G. in 2005.
Wondering how you'll get to see history in the making? Viewers can watch the ceremony live when the 2022 VMAs air from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.