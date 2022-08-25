Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set to Launch Out of This World Performance at 2022 MTV VMAs

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will rock the stage together for an unforgettable performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28. Find out more details about the duet's rare appearance for their latest single.

By Kisha Forde Aug 25, 2022 4:00 PMTags
AwardsSnoop DoggEminemMTVCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

From the D 2 the LBC—to MTV.
 
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will hit the stage for a one-of-kind-performance of their latest single, "From the D 2 The LBC." The rap duo's summer single—which is also up for an award in the Best Hip Hop category—marks their first collaboration in over 20 years, so it's safe to say that viewers are beyond excited to see this pair team up again.
 
Although fans saw Snoop and Eminem hit the stage together earlier this year as part of a star-studded lineup for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, their VMA performance will be historic for more reasons than one.

This upcoming performance will be Eminem's first time hitting the awards show stage in 12 years, with the 60-time nominee last performing his hits, "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010.

photos
2021 MTV VMAs Candid Moments

It's also worth noting that out of Eminem's impressive number of nominations (his 60 nods make him the second most nominated artist behind Madonna, who holds a record of 69), he's won 13 times—making him one of the top five artists with the most wins in the show's history.

But Eminem isn't the only one familiar with the number 13 since Snoop has also racked up that exact number of nominations over the years. As far as Snoop's last VMA performance goes, the "Beautiful" rapper—who has snagged himself three Moon Persons thus far—performed alongside Diddy to honor the late Notorious B.I.G. in 2005. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3
Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

Wondering how you'll get to see history in the making? Viewers can watch the ceremony live when the 2022 VMAs air from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

SVU Showrunner Responds to Kelli Giddish’s “Complex" Exit

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Slams "Racist and Crude" Comments

5
Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

Latest News

Exclusive

How Kylie Jenner Used Makeup as a Tool to Help With Her Insecurities

Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and BF Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official

Exclusive

La Brea Season 2 First-Look Pics Tease a Whole New Time Period

Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spin-off Has a New Title

Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Comes Clean About His Job Today

This Lipstick Looks Like a Gloss and Lasts Through Eating & Drinking