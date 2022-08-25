Sylvester Stallone Slams "Trivial" Rumor About Reason for Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Watch : Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years

Sylvester Stallone is hitting back at a rumor that his wife Jennifer Flavin filed to end their 25-year marriage over a dog.

On Aug. 24, hours after news of Flavin's divorce filing broke, TMZ, citing sources directly connected to the couple, reported that Stallone had wanted to get a Rottweiler to protect their family but Flavin did not and their argument over the dog brought up other issues that led to their split.

Stallone, who announced earlier this month he got a dog named Dwight, is now setting the record straight, telling TMZ, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

The Rocky star did acknowledge, per the outlet, that they weren't always on the same page about the dog's care given that they're bicoastal and Stallone often travels for work. But the real reason for their divorce, Stallone said, is they "just went in different directions." In fact, he told TMZ he has "the highest respect for Jennifer," adding, "I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."