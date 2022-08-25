Ireland Baldwin Claps Back at Misconception She Doesn’t Work

Ireland Baldwin wants to remind everyone that she is booked and busy.
On Aug. 24, the model—whose parents are actor Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger—addressed fans on TikTok who questioned whether she has a job.
"I am a business owner," she began in a two-and-a-half-minute video response, adding that she and boyfriend RAC are starting a business together. "We are opening up a café, wine bar and a boutique. And we are starting a brand together."
Ireland added that she is in the process of starting her own animal rescue. "Another big part of my life is that I'm a foster rescue dog mom," she continued, "I work in adoption, I work with a lot of fosters and a lot of rescuers."
But the 26-year-old noted that the biggest thing she's working on currently is jumpstarting her career as a screenwriter, sharing that she and her best friend started a production company before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff," she said. "Things are just kind of getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere."
Even after Ireland listed all of her different forms of employment, fans still threw shade at her in the comments section of her TikTok. One person wrote, "Rich people passing off their hobbies as work. Why can't they just say ‘I was fortunate to have been born rich and now I dedicate my time to...'"
Another user commented, "So no she doesn't have a job," to which Ireland replied, "Not sure which of those don't qualify as a job but sounds good brother."