Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Reveals the Scene That Made Him Feel Like a "Meat Stick"

Scott Patterson said he was disturbed by filming one particular scene in Gilmore Girls.

Patterson revealed the one moment while playing diner owner Luke Danes that made him feel like "some kind of meat stick," he said on the Aug. 24 episode of the I Am All In with Scott Patterson podcast.

He recalled one scene from the show's third season, in which Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) are seen discussing Luke's (Patterson) butt while he fixes the stove. Sookie notes that his backside has "a nice shape to it," Patterson remembered.

He then shared his personal feelings about filming the scene and reflected on how "disturbing" it was for him.

"It is infuriating because you're being treated like an object. And it's disturbing and it's disgusting and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes," he said. "It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn't wait for that day to be over."