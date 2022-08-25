Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Reveals the Scene That Made Him Feel Like a "Meat Stick"

Scott Patterson shared which scene in Gilmore Girls made him feel feel "objectified" and shameful.

By Vivian Kwarm Aug 25, 2022 2:43 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Scott Patterson said he was disturbed by filming one particular scene in Gilmore Girls.

Patterson revealed the one moment while playing diner owner Luke Danes that made him feel like "some kind of meat stick," he said on the Aug. 24 episode of the I Am All In with Scott Patterson podcast.

He recalled one scene from the show's third season, in which Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) are seen discussing Luke's (Patterson) butt while he fixes the stove. Sookie notes that his backside has "a nice shape to it," Patterson remembered. 

He then shared his personal feelings about filming the scene and reflected on how "disturbing" it was for him. 

"It is infuriating because you're being treated like an object. And it's disturbing and it's disgusting and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes," he said. "It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn't wait for that day to be over."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

He also recalled the amount of shame he felt filming in that moment, saying, "Stand there in front of all those people filming and this is how the creator of that show sees that character. That you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that's OK." 

Warner Bros/ Youtube

The 63-year-old added, "That's the one thing I hate about this episode is that scene."

Sixteen years later, the actor said he is "still paying the price for it."

E! News reached out to Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino for comment and didn't hear back.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3
Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

4

Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Slams "Racist and Crude" Comments

5

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

Latest News

Exclusive

How Kylie Jenner Used Makeup as a Tool to Help With Her Insecurities

Exclusive

Raquel Leviss Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and BF Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official

Exclusive

La Brea Season 2 First-Look Pics Tease a Whole New Time Period

Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spin-off Has a New Title

Laguna Beach's Talan Torriero Comes Clean About His Job Today

This Lipstick Looks Like a Gloss and Lasts Through Eating & Drinking