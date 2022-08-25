Exclusive

It's All About the Benjamins in This RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Sneak Peek

In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 26 episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, RuPaul reveals why money is the name of the game. Watch here!

The competition on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is fierce—and you can take that to the bank.

In this E! News exclusive clip from the Aug. 26 episode, RuPaul, donning a floor-length shimmering red gown, spells out the theme for the week in true Ru fashion.

"A true queen knows," she says, "it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that bling."

With seven mysterious celebrity contestants left in the competition, RuPaul announces a category of "Money, Honey" before introducing mentors Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Monét X Change, who all enter dressed in various animal prints and designs.

"I wanna know, ladies," RuPaul asks the mentors. "What's the backstage tea this week?"

That's when the backstabbing begins.

"Well, Ru, I'm not going to lie to you," Brooke Lynn says. "It's been rough. Monét X Change and I found out that Jujubee has been stealing our jewelry."

The two-time Drag Race All Stars competitor has an explanation.

"Ru, as a former Miss Laos 1982," Jujubee explains, "I feel very entitled."

Monét, who recently finished second on Drag Race All Stars 7 and was a co-winner of Drag Race All Stars 4, isn't having it.

"Bitch, how about Miss Lose?" Monét says. "You ain't got no titles."

These mentors aren't being very good role models for their celebrity counterparts! In any event, Brooke Lynn manages to steer the conversation back to the matter at hand.

"Ru, this week we challenged our queens to put their money where their mouth is," she says, "and show us their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent."

After Loretta Devine was eliminated in week one and Taylor Dayne followed suit in week two, the competition keeps getting stiffer and stiffer.

"Mama Ru, these queens ain't throwing no shade," Monét explains. "They're just trying to get paid, okay?"

Find out which mystery celeb gets revealed next and which six move one step closer to earning $100,000 for their favorite charity when RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

