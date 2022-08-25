It's All About the Benjamins in This RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Sneak Peek

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

The competition on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is fierce—and you can take that to the bank.

In this E! News exclusive clip from the Aug. 26 episode, RuPaul, donning a floor-length shimmering red gown, spells out the theme for the week in true Ru fashion.

"A true queen knows," she says, "it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that bling."

With seven mysterious celebrity contestants left in the competition, RuPaul announces a category of "Money, Honey" before introducing mentors Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Monét X Change, who all enter dressed in various animal prints and designs.

"I wanna know, ladies," RuPaul asks the mentors. "What's the backstage tea this week?"

That's when the backstabbing begins.

"Well, Ru, I'm not going to lie to you," Brooke Lynn says. "It's been rough. Monét X Change and I found out that Jujubee has been stealing our jewelry."

The two-time Drag Race All Stars competitor has an explanation.

"Ru, as a former Miss Laos 1982," Jujubee explains, "I feel very entitled."