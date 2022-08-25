Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Added a New Member to Their Family: All the Details

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Set to Return to U.K. Very Soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry simply couldn't resist taking in Mamma Mia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently adopted the 7-year-old beagle, who was rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia accused of having multiple safety violations.



"The Duchess called me personally," Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the Los Angeles Times Aug. 24, revealing that the call led to the couple stopping by to the non-profit organization earlier this month.



Although Mia was rescued along with eight of her newborn puppies, as Shannon explained, the pair fell in love with the beagle mom instantly during their visit. "The Duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We're adopting her,'" Keith said. "'We want ones we can help who are older.'"

But before they departed with their newfound family member for her new home in Montecito, Keith said Prince Harry noted that Mia couldn't be without a keepsake. "He's just like, ‘Well, we can't leave yet because there's something in that back house she needs,'" Shannon recalled. "'Does she have a favorite toy or something?'"