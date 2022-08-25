Heather Rae El Moussa Fires Back at Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her "Entire Personality"

Heather Rae El Moussa clapped back after a social media user wrote the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality." Read her response.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 25, 2022 12:39 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesTarek El MoussaHGTVSelling Sunset
Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Baby Gender REVEAL

Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight. 

After a Twitter user claimed the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality," Heather clapped back.

"No girl, It's called true love," she replied. "That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."

Heather, 34, and Tarek, 41, started dating in July 2019 and got engaged one year later. They then tied the knot in October 2021.

And soon, they'll be growing their family. In July, Heather and Tarek announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The Flip or Flop star is already dad to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself," Heather wrote on Instagram July 15. "It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with [sic] come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being pregnant."

photos
Inside Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's Gender Reveal Party

Heather has shared her road to motherhood with her fans. "I've been really open about my pregnancy journey-we've been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy," she wrote on Instagram July 19. "You just never know what life has in store for you."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Do the Viral Relationship Quiz

3

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

Baby El Moussa is due to arrive in early 2023, and Tarek and Heather can't wait to meet him.

"Love this woman more than the world and love our little boy already so much," the Flipping 101 host wrote on Instagram Aug. 19. "Can't wait for our next chapter together but for now it's daily stomach kisses and putting my head to her belly."

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Do the Viral Relationship Quiz

3

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

4
Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

5

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a New Addition in Their Family

See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Do the Viral Relationship Quiz

Update!

Last Day to Shop Carla Rockmore’s Stylish, Affordable Clothing Line

Update!

Shop Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Love Island

Exclusive

Why Whitney Dillon & Mariel Swan’s Friendship Is a Win for Reality TV

Relive the Risky Fashion Moments That Defined the MTV VMAs

Heather Rae El Moussa Slams Claim Tarek Is Her "Entire Personality"