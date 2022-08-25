Kylie Jenner’s Response to When She Feels Most Confident Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Lip Critics on TikTok

Kylie Jenner's role as a mom has given her all the self-assurance she's ever needed.



The Kardashians star—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 6-month-old baby boy with Travis Scott—recently revealed the secret behind her inner confidence. As for when she feels the Kylie Cosmetics founder feels it the most?



"Probably when I'm with my kids," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event for the launch for the Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss Aug. 24. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident. Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."



And as a mom herself, Kylie also revealed that there will always be one person she leans on the most for the most amazing advice: her mom Kris Jenner. As for what the matriarch's best piece advice might have been thus far? Well, it's hard to say since she is always dishing out gems.



Sharing that her mom gives "so much," advice about life constantly, Kylie added, "I can't even pinpoint one thing. I call her for everything."