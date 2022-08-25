Exclusive

Kylie Jenner’s Response to When She Feels Most Confident Will Warm Your Heart

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event in Los Angeles, Kylie Jenner revealed the people that unknowingly help give her confidence. See her answer below.

By Kisha Forde Aug 25, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Kris JennerCeleb KidsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Lip Critics on TikTok

Kylie Jenner's role as a mom has given her all the self-assurance she's ever needed.
 
The Kardashians star—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 6-month-old baby boy with Travis Scott—recently revealed the secret behind her inner confidence. As for when she feels the Kylie Cosmetics founder feels it the most?
 
"Probably when I'm with my kids," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event for the launch for the Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss Aug. 24. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident. Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."
 
And as a mom herself, Kylie also revealed that there will always be one person she leans on the most for the most amazing advice: her mom Kris Jenner. As for what the matriarch's best piece advice might have been thus far? Well, it's hard to say since she is always dishing out gems.
 
Sharing that her mom gives "so much," advice about life constantly, Kylie added, "I can't even pinpoint one thing. I call her for everything."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up in Her Closet

And if you're wondering when the mom of two feels the most beautiful, as Kylie shared, it's either when she is "completely undone," or "completely done up," adding that there simply isn't an in-between.

Shotgetter / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Do the Viral Relationship Quiz

3

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

"I feel really beautiful when I like right when I get off the shower, and I feel nice and fresh and clean," she said during the Los Angeles event for the Ulta Beauty exclusive gloss—available in six shades—adding, "And then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this."
 
Reporting by Francesca Amiker

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Do the Viral Relationship Quiz

3

Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Slams "Racist and Crude" Comments

4

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

5

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a New Addition in Their Family

See Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Do the Viral Relationship Quiz

Update!

Last Day to Shop Carla Rockmore’s Stylish, Affordable Clothing Line

Update!

Shop Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Love Island

Exclusive

Why Whitney Dillon & Mariel Swan’s Friendship Is a Win for Reality TV

Relive the Risky Fashion Moments That Defined the MTV VMAs

Heather Rae El Moussa Slams Claim Tarek Is Her "Entire Personality"