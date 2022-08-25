Revolve's Beauty Sale Is On: Save on Best-Selling Products From ILIA, Sunday Riley, OUAI & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Waiting for Labor Day weekend to shop some good deals? Well, if makeup, skincare and hair care are at the top of your shopping list, we're here to tell you that you don't have to wait. In fact, there's a major beauty sale going on right now where you can snag items from top brands at a nice discount.

The Revolve Beauty Sale is on and nearly everything is on sale for 15% off. Whether you're looking to fill your makeup bag with new products for the holiday weekend coming up or you want to start getting your skin ready for fall, you can find anything you need and more at a discounted price. Plus, Revolve carries some of the best brands in makeup, skincare and hair care including Supergoop!, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, ILIA, OUAI, Sunday Riley, Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Bioderma, Tower 28 COSRX and more.

Nearly everything is on sale, so you're sure to find something you need or want to try. All you have to do is enter the code BEAUTY15 at checkout to get your discount.

Be sure to check out the Revolve Beauty Sale today. We've rounded up a few things we'll be buying during the sale. See our picks below.