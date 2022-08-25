Love Island USA: A Look Back at Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Season 4

Mackenzie Dipman returned to the Love Island villa with some fashionable moments.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 25, 2022 2:40 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Love Island, Mackenzie DipmanCasey Durkin/Peacock

Love Island USA Season 2 contestant Mackenzie Dipman returned to the villa hoping to find love during Season 4. Joining the Peacock reality show late in the season, Mackenzie didn't have enough time to build a strong love connection, but she formed some strong bonds with her fellow Islanders. She also debuted a new look: bangs. Mackenzie's stint in the villa was short-lived this season, but she still gave us some great fashion moments.

You're not the only one who has loved Mackenzie's style this time around. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, and sunglasses.

Mackenzie's Outfits on Love Island USA

PrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Printed Mesh Long Sleeve Bralet and Pink Floral Printed Mesh Low Rise Midaxi Skirt

This two-piece set takes mesh to a whole new level with a beautiful floral print. The crop top pairs perfectly with this skirt or you can mix and match both pieces with items you already have. Both pieces are available in three colors.

$25
$17
Topt
$30
$20
Skirt

Beginning Boutique Zya Green Corset Top

Showcase your confidence with in this bright green, silky crop top. You can easily dress this up or you can go casual with some joggers and sneakers.

$40
Beginning Boutique

Mackenzie's Swimsuits on Love Island USA

PrettyLittleThing Black Minimal Basic Swimsuit

Mackenzie brought a sultry sense of style to the challenge with this black, one-piece swimsuit. This is a minimal design, but it's far from basic. It's giving side boob, a high cut at the leg, and it's cheeky at the bag. You can also get this in red.

$22
$15
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Green Abstract Print String Padded Triangle Bikini Top and Green Abstract Print Adjustable String Tie Bikini Bottoms

This suit pairs a classic style with a fun, abstract print. You can get this triangle string bikini in eight colorways.

$25
$17
Top
$25
$17
Bottoms

Mackenzie's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Ray-Ban

Mackenzie went for a classic look with these round metal sunglasses from Ray-Ban, which are available in several colors.

$163
Amazon
$163
Revolve
$163
Zappos

Quay Australia x Paris Total Vibe 54mm Square Sunglasses

These oversized, square-shaped shades are a total vibe. They come in five colorways and there are options for sunglasses, prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, and blue light glasses.

$65-$75
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom
$65
$49
ASOS

Quay Australia CEO

You can get these as blue light glasses, prescription sunglasses, or prescription glasses. There are three colors to choose from.

$35-$55
Quay Australia
$55
Dillard's
$55
Nordstrom

While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

