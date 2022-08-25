Love Island USA: A Look Back at Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Love Island USA Season 2 contestant Mackenzie Dipman returned to the villa hoping to find love during Season 4. Joining the Peacock reality show late in the season, Mackenzie didn't have enough time to build a strong love connection, but she formed some strong bonds with her fellow Islanders. She also debuted a new look: bangs. Mackenzie's stint in the villa was short-lived this season, but she still gave us some great fashion moments.
You're not the only one who has loved Mackenzie's style this time around. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, and sunglasses.
Mackenzie's Outfits on Love Island USA
PrettyLittleThing Orange Bandage Plunge Flared Leg Jumpsuit
Mackenzie's last look of the season was a total showstopper. She stood out in this plunging, bright orange jumpsuit. You can also get this in green.
PrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Printed Mesh Long Sleeve Bralet and Pink Floral Printed Mesh Low Rise Midaxi Skirt
This two-piece set takes mesh to a whole new level with a beautiful floral print. The crop top pairs perfectly with this skirt or you can mix and match both pieces with items you already have. Both pieces are available in three colors.
Beginning Boutique Zya Green Corset Top
Showcase your confidence with in this bright green, silky crop top. You can easily dress this up or you can go casual with some joggers and sneakers.
Mackenzie's Swimsuits on Love Island USA
PrettyLittleThing Black Minimal Basic Swimsuit
Mackenzie brought a sultry sense of style to the challenge with this black, one-piece swimsuit. This is a minimal design, but it's far from basic. It's giving side boob, a high cut at the leg, and it's cheeky at the bag. You can also get this in red.
Mackenzie's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses
Mackenzie went for a classic look with these round metal sunglasses from Ray-Ban, which are available in several colors.
Quay Australia x Paris Total Vibe 54mm Square Sunglasses
These oversized, square-shaped shades are a total vibe. They come in five colorways and there are options for sunglasses, prescription glasses, prescription sunglasses, and blue light glasses.
Quay Australia CEO
You can get these as blue light glasses, prescription sunglasses, or prescription glasses. There are three colors to choose from.
While you're shopping, check out Mady McLanahan's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, and dresses.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
—Originally published August 24, 2022 at 7:40 PM PT.