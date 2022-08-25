Exclusive

How The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark Is Honoring Cate Blanchett

In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark described the emotion she felt stepping into a character also played by Cate Blanchett.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 25, 2022 2:18 AMTags
TVExclusivesCate BlanchettThe Lord of the RingsCelebrities
Watch: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

Not many get the chance to walk in the footsteps of one of their childhood heroes, so count The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark among the lucky ones.

On the new Prime Video series, premiering Sept. 2, Clark plays Elven warrior Galadriel, the same character portrayed by Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. 

For Clark, it was a full circle moment.

"[Blanchett] has been such a huge part of my childhood as Galadriel. She literally feels like a mythical being to me," Clark exclusively told E! News. "I felt really obviously so lucky to be playing a character to be portrayed by her but also it's nice to know where your character is going."

Indeed, Clark was able to take solace in the fact that, not only does Galadriel grow up to become the most powerful of all the Elves in Middle-earth, but she also grows up to be Cate Blanchett!

"To kind of think who Galadriel is now, she has no idea who she is going to become," Clark said, "that she'll become the Queen of Lothlorien but also she'll become Cate Blanchett. That's cool."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

When it came time to imbue Galadriel with her own flair, Clark was able to connect with her character on a personal level.

"She has a very strong sense of justice and is quite rigid with that, and I can be a little rigid at times," she revealed. "I think what's interesting about her is what drives her is kind of, is instinct. She can't even necessarily put into words or even know herself."

The fact that Clark felt a kinship to Galadriel is a relief, as The Rings of Power follows Galadriel as she builds her own fellowship. "My brother gave his life hunting the enemy," she says in the latest trailer, released Aug. 23. "His task is now mine."

Prime Video; New Line Cinema

The series features many other beloved characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, including Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Disa (Sophia Nomvete) and Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh).

Take a voyage to Middle-earth when the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

2

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

5

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the Series Ahead of Season 3

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Touch Down in Italy for Their Honeymoon

How to Watch the 2022 MTV VMAs Online and on TV

Demi Lovato Celebrates Birthday With Kristen Stewart & Paris Hilton

Shop Mackenzie Dipman's Best Style Moments From Love Island

Exclusive

The Rings of Power: Morfydd Clark on Cate Blanchett's Influence

Ryan Dorsey Shares Pic of Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starting First Grade

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out on Verdict in Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit