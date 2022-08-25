How The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark Is Honoring Cate Blanchett

Watch : Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

Not many get the chance to walk in the footsteps of one of their childhood heroes, so count The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark among the lucky ones.

On the new Prime Video series, premiering Sept. 2, Clark plays Elven warrior Galadriel, the same character portrayed by Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

For Clark, it was a full circle moment.

"[Blanchett] has been such a huge part of my childhood as Galadriel. She literally feels like a mythical being to me," Clark exclusively told E! News. "I felt really obviously so lucky to be playing a character to be portrayed by her but also it's nice to know where your character is going."

Indeed, Clark was able to take solace in the fact that, not only does Galadriel grow up to become the most powerful of all the Elves in Middle-earth, but she also grows up to be Cate Blanchett!

"To kind of think who Galadriel is now, she has no idea who she is going to become," Clark said, "that she'll become the Queen of Lothlorien but also she'll become Cate Blanchett. That's cool."