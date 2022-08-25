Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Touch Down in Italy for Romantic Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready for the second act of their wedding celebration: the honeymoon.
The couple, who recently tied the knot for a second time, were seen enjoying a night out around Italy's Lake Como on Aug. 23. For the occasion, the Marry Me star aptly donned a white dress and matching sandals, while the Tender Bar actor kept things casual in a blue sweater and cream-colored pants.
At one point in the evening, Ben was seen holding his wife's hand as he helped her board a water taxi. The two then sat next to one another as the boat sped off into the night.
The outing came just days after J.Lo and the Oscar winner exchanged vows at Ben's estate in Savannah, Ga. The nuptials, which featured an all-white dress code, was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty and celebrated the pair getting legally married last month. Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, as well as Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner all took part in the ceremony, an eyewitness told E! News.
"At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water," the onlooker said. "It was very romantic and classic. They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all."
To cap off her special day, Jennifer wore not one, but three jaw-dropping looks from Ralph Lauren Collection. Per Vogue, the gown she wore for her walk down the aisle—which featured a ruffled skirt and flared train—took more than 500 meters of fabric to make.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer later slipped into a dress adorned with strings of pearls, as well as a crystal-embellished number that included a keyhole neckline.
"The dresses were dreamy," she wrote in her "On The JLo" newsletter, "thank you Ralph Lauren."