Ryan Dorsey Shares Smiling Photos of Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starting First Grade

Watch : Naya Rivera Honored by Ryan Dorsey on Mother's Day 2022

Josey Dorsey is going back to school.

Ryan Dorsey celebrated the latest milestone of his 6-year-old son—whose mom is the late Naya Rivera—with the sweetest social media post.

"Dear Summer, What happened? How'd you go so fast?," he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 23. "Kindergarten just ended, Now we're in 1st grade class!?"

The Big Sky actor applauded his "big boy" and wrote, "I Love you so much."

Naya's former Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz later commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

Two months earlier, Ryan, 39, celebrated with Josey at his kingergarden graduation and marveled at just how fast their son is growing up.

"Can't believe it but it's officially [peace sign emoji] out Kindergarten !!!" he wrote in a June Instagram post, along with photos from the big day. "My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!"