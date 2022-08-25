Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out About "Justice" After Verdict in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant feels "justice" has been served after winning her trial against Los Angeles County.
On Aug. 24, a jury awarded $16 million in damages to the 40-year-old after finding that members of the county's fire and sheriff's departments did invade her privacy and cause emotional distress by sharing photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.
Shortly after the verdict was handed down, Vanessa addressed the legal victory on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself with Kobe and Gianna, she wrote, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!"
Vanessa—who is also mom to daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3—pointed out that the verdict fell on what the city of Los Angeles previously dubbed as "Kobe Bryant Day." (The day, created in 2016, is a nod to the two jersey numbers Kobe wore during his time with the Lakers.)
"#Betonyourself," Vanessa wrote alongside the date. "#MambaDay."
As part of the verdict, the jury also awarded $15 million in damages to Vanessa's co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton died alongside Kobe and Gianna in the crash.
During the trial, both Vanessa and Chris took the stand to testify how they felt upon learning that photos of human remains at the crash site had been distributed amongst first responders. For Vanessa, she recalled how she ran out of the house to cry, explaining to the jury, "I just felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream."
Describing herself as "blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed" by the existence of the images, Vanessa said she filed her lawsuit against the county because she "wanted answers."
"I live in fear every day," she said, adding that she never wants her kids to see the pictures. "All you want to do is protect your babies."
In the wake of the verdict, Mira Hashmall, the lead outside counsel for L.A. County in the case, said in a statement to E! News, "We are grateful for the jury's hard work in this case. While we disagree with the jury's findings as to the County's liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn't believe the evidence supported the Plaintiffs' request of $75 million for emotional distress."
Hashmall added, "Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss."