Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out About "Justice" After Verdict in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant spoke out after winning her trial against Los Angeles County over the unauthorized sharing of crash site photos of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant.

By Alli Rosenbloom, Gabrielle Chung Aug 25, 2022 1:33 AMTags
LegalKobe BryantCelebritiesVanessa Bryant
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Awarded 16 Millions in Suit Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant feels "justice" has been served after winning her trial against Los Angeles County.

On Aug. 24, a jury awarded $16 million in damages to the 40-year-old after finding that members of the county's fire and sheriff's departments did invade her privacy and cause emotional distress by sharing photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

Shortly after the verdict was handed down, Vanessa addressed the legal victory on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself with Kobe and Gianna, she wrote, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!"

Vanessa—who is also mom to daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3—pointed out that the verdict fell on what the city of Los Angeles previously dubbed as "Kobe Bryant Day." (The day, created in 2016, is a nod to the two jersey numbers Kobe wore during his time with the Lakers.)

"#Betonyourself," Vanessa wrote alongside the date. "#MambaDay."

photos
Kobe Bryant's Family Album

As part of the verdict, the jury also awarded $15 million in damages to Vanessa's co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton died alongside Kobe and Gianna in the crash.

During the trial, both Vanessa and Chris took the stand to testify how they felt upon learning that photos of human remains at the crash site had been distributed amongst first responders. For Vanessa, she recalled how she ran out of the house to cry, explaining to the jury, "I just felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream."

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Describing herself as "blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed" by the existence of the images, Vanessa said she filed her lawsuit against the county because she "wanted answers."

"I live in fear every day," she said, adding that she never wants her kids to see the pictures. "All you want to do is protect your babies."

In the wake of the verdict, Mira Hashmall, the lead outside counsel for L.A. County in the case, said in a statement to E! News, "We are grateful for the jury's hard work in this case. While we disagree with the jury's findings as to the County's liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn't believe the evidence supported the Plaintiffs' request of $75 million for emotional distress."

Hashmall added, "Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss."

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

4

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

5

Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Hometowns

Latest News

Ryan Dorsey Shares Pic of Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starting First Grade

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out on Verdict in Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Comment About Zayn Malik

Exclusive

Where DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Stand Amid Their Split

John McEnroe Didn't Know Who Mindy Kaling Was Before Narrator Gig

Why Heidi Klum Didn't Finish Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries

You Can Wear These TikTok-Famous Hats With a High Ponytail or a Bun