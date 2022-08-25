Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out About "Justice" After Verdict in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Awarded 16 Millions in Suit Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant feels "justice" has been served after winning her trial against Los Angeles County.

On Aug. 24, a jury awarded $16 million in damages to the 40-year-old after finding that members of the county's fire and sheriff's departments did invade her privacy and cause emotional distress by sharing photos of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

Shortly after the verdict was handed down, Vanessa addressed the legal victory on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself with Kobe and Gianna, she wrote, "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!"

Vanessa—who is also mom to daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3—pointed out that the verdict fell on what the city of Los Angeles previously dubbed as "Kobe Bryant Day." (The day, created in 2016, is a nod to the two jersey numbers Kobe wore during his time with the Lakers.)

"#Betonyourself," Vanessa wrote alongside the date. "#MambaDay."