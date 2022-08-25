One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Comment About Zayn Malik

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson responded to a clip of Zayn singing one of the band’s singles and had nothing but nice things to say.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 25, 2022 1:29 AMTags
MusicOne DirectionCelebritiesLiam PayneLouis TomlinsonZayn Malik
Watch: Louis Tomlinson Quizzed on 1D Fame

Louis Tomlinson is giving directioners the content they need.

The boy band star replied to a fan on Twitter with a rare comment about former member Zayn Malik. When the fan asked how it felt like to see Zayn singing One Direction songs, Louis answered, "It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days."

Zayn—who infamously quit One Direction in 2015—posted a 30-second clip on Instagram Aug. 15 of himself singing a verse of the band's hit "Night Changes."

Fans gushed over the video with one writing, "NIGHT CHANGES!??YOUR VOICE!??? YOU!????" Another user commented, "zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen."

When Zayn left One Direction, he shared in a 2015 interview with The FADER that the band's music was not his taste.Zayn added, "As much as I was in that band, and I loved everything that we did, that's not music that I would listen to."

photos
Revisiting One Direction's Most OMG Moments

Zayn's video sparked demands of a possible 1D reunion, though that might be complicated given the drama that unfolded earlier this year with Liam Payne. During a May episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul, Liam shared that he'll stand by Zayn's side despite the "many reasons" he dislikes him. 

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

Louis has remained tip-lipped through it all and seemingly refuses to take sides. During an appearance on the Australian series The Project, the "Two of Us" singer made it clear he did not want to stir "some s--t up."

One Direction formed in 2010 with Louis, Zayn, Liam, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. They disbanded in 2016, almost a year after Zayn left the band.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

5

Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Slams "Racist and Crude" Comments

Latest News

Exclusive

The Rings of Power: Morfydd Clark on Cate Blanchett's Influence

Ryan Dorsey Shares Pic of Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starting First Grade

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out on Verdict in Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Comment About Zayn Malik

Exclusive

Where DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Stand Amid Their Split

John McEnroe Didn't Know Who Mindy Kaling Was Before Narrator Gig

Why Heidi Klum Didn't Finish Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries