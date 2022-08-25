John McEnroe Didn't Know Who Mindy Kaling Was Before Never Have I Ever Gig

Watch : Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever

The best things happen unexpectedly.

Pro tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe has been the narrator on all three seasons of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling. It's proven to be a winning, yet unexpected, combination given that McEnroe is a 63-year-old white dude and the series depicts the high school trials and tribulations of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her diverse group of friends.

"Who would've thought that I would be the sort of psychologist or uncle or advisor to an 18- or 17-year-old Indian American girl going through high school," McEnroe joked to Entertainment Tonight. "So I got to credit Mindy Kaling."

So, how did McEnroe and Kaling connect?

"I met her at this Vanity Fair Oscar party and we were just crossing paths and [my wife] Patty [Smyth] goes, 'Oh, that's Mindy Kaling!'" McEnroe shared. "I wasn't even sure who it was then and [Mindy]'s like, 'Oh my god, I have this idea of you narrating this show,' and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, yeah, sure you do. Of course, I'm gonna narrate this show.'

But Kaling wasn't joking and eventually it was game, set, match.