Why Heidi Klum Turned Off Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries After One Episode

Heidi Klum isn't letting go of her wings.
The supermodel, who became a household name by collaborating with Victoria's Secret in the mid-2000's, explained why she refused to participate in Hulu's docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, which raised claims of widespread sexual misconduct within the company.
"They asked me if I wanted to be part of it," Klum said on the Just For Variety podcast Aug. 24. "And I was like, ‘If you're looking for a negative story, you're barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.'"
It's not that she didn't try, Heidi explained.
"Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things, and I'm like, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?' I don't know," Klum said of watching the first episode. "So I was always waiting to get more insight, but…it never came. So I never continued watching it."
Not only did Heidi not recognize the experience being depicted, she didn't even recognize the faces, saying, "I didn't know who all of those people were."
Klum, who became the first German supermodel to earn her Victoria's Secret wings in 1998 and worked for the company until 2001, described her tenure as "the best time ever."
Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, the three-part docuseries was released in July.
"This seemed to be part of the story of a massive culture shift in that world, where top-down fashion and the world of powerful designers and magazine editors was collapsing, perhaps once and for all, and the force of social media was starting to dictate what was relevant in the fashion world," Tyrnauer told E! News at the time. "And as these models were pushing against this brand, in essence biting the hand that fed them, there seemed to be a story to look at."
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons also explored the connection between former Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
For a time, Epstein served as Wexner's financial adviser, which is explored in the docuseries. Their relationship was first revealed in a 2019 article published by the New York Times titled "How Jeffrey Epstein Used the Billionaire Behind Victoria's Secret for Wealth and Women."
"While Mr. Epstein served as Mr. Wexner's personal money manager for a period that ended nearly 12 years ago," a Victoria's Secret spokesperson told the NYT in 2019, "we do not believe he was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company."
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons is available to stream on Hulu.