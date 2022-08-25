Why Heidi Klum Turned Off Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries After One Episode

Watch : Heidi Klum RATES Her Past Fashion Choices

Heidi Klum isn't letting go of her wings.

The supermodel, who became a household name by collaborating with Victoria's Secret in the mid-2000's, explained why she refused to participate in Hulu's docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, which raised claims of widespread sexual misconduct within the company.

"They asked me if I wanted to be part of it," Klum said on the Just For Variety podcast Aug. 24. "And I was like, ‘If you're looking for a negative story, you're barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.'"

It's not that she didn't try, Heidi explained.

"Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things, and I'm like, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?' I don't know," Klum said of watching the first episode. "So I was always waiting to get more insight, but…it never came. So I never continued watching it."