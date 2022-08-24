Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

Euphoria fans should not expect to see Barbie Ferreira in season three of the HBO series, as the actress confirmed her exit Aug. 24.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 24, 2022 11:54 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEuphoria
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Kat has closed her cam for good.

On Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she will not be returning for Euphoria's third season on HBO.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," she wrote on an Instagram Story, which featured fan art of her character's cam-girl alter ego. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

Before signing off, Ferreira noted that she put all her "care and love into her," and that she hoped fans "could feel it."

Ferreira first made her debut as Kat, a plus size high school student seeking to feel empowered by her body in the technology era, in season one of Euphoria in 2019. While her journey of self love was a highlight of the first season, Kat's character arc in season two—which included a lie about a terminal illness so she could break up with too nice boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams)—was lackluster.

There was even an unsubstantiated DeuxMoi tip that Ferreira and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson disagreed over Kat's season two storyline. But a source close to production denied the rumors to E! News in February.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Ferreira herself later called rumors about behind-the-scenes drama untrue, noting to Insider in March: "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."

She added, "Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Still, some fans aren't surprised by Ferreira's departure from Euphoria. One Twitter user commented, "Kat went from having a whole episode about her to 4 lines in euphoria s2 like baby I knew something was coming." Another weighed in, "whomst is even shocked Barbie is leaving Euphoria."

Season three already promised big changes outside of Ferreira's departure. Case in point: Rue, played by Emmy winner Zendaya, indicated a time jump was on the horizon in her final narration of season two.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Not to mention, last season seemingly saw the exit of fan favorite Ashtray (Javon Walton) when he was gunned down (off-screen) during a police raid. Though Walton is holding out hope that his character is still alive, telling E! News in February, "It's kind of left up in the air for now. If there's one person that can survive being shot, it's definitely Ashtray. He's one badass kid."

While we wait for more details about season three of Euphoria, keep reading to see the other stars who've exited hit TV shows in 2022:

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelli Giddish, Law & Order: SVU

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu
Jordan Elsass, Superman & Lois

In August, Warner Bros confirmed the role of Jonathan Kent will be recast after Jordan Elsass left the show citing personal reasons.

Nelly Kiss/CBS via Getty Images
Christiane Paul, FBI: International

In July, it was reported that Christiane Paul has exited CBS' FBI: International. Actress Eva-Jane Willis has since joined the cast.

Netflix
Tanya Reynolds, Sex Education

In July, Tanya Reynolds confirmed that she would not return to Sex Education for season four. "I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart," she told the UK's Radio Times. "Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Netflix
Patricia Allison, Sex Education

Patricia Allison, who played Ola on three seasons of Netflix's Sex Education, announced her departure from the show in July 2022.

HULU
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

After appearing on all four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale as Emily/Ofglen, Alexis Bledel announced her exit from the show.

"After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," Alexis said. "I am forever grateful to [creator] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Anthony Anderson, Law & Order

Say goodbye to Detective Bernard!

On May 27, E! News confirmed that Anthony Anderson will not star in season 22 of NBC's Law & Order.

Netflix
Simone Ashley, Sex Education

In April, Simone Ashley confirmed that she would not appear in the fourth season of Netflix's Sex Education. "No," she said on Good Morning Britain. "I get asked that all the time, no."

But, she has a good reason: "I'm a Bridgerton gal now."

PBS
Charlotte Spencer, Sanditon

Charlotte Spencer has exited the PBS period drama.

CBS
Lina Enzo, S.W.A.T.

On May 23, it was announced that Lina Enzo, who stars as Officer Christine "Chris" Alonso, will not return to the CBS series for its sixth season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Ruby Stokes, Bridgerton

After playing Francesca Bridgerton for two seasons, the actress left to star in Netflix's new show Lockwood & Co. 

Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd will replace Ruby in season three.

Apple TV+
F. Murray Abraham, Mythic Quest

F. Murray Abraham, the Oscar-winning actor who played C.W Longbottom on Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for two seasons, left show abruptly in April 2022.

"F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest," said Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show. "Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel."

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Thomas Cocquerel, Gilded Age

After breaking the heart of Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook in the Gilded Age, Thomas Cocquerel's Tom Raikes is gone. In April 2022, HBO confirmed he's no longer a series regular.

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

4

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

5

Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Hometowns

Latest News

Ryan Dorsey Shares Pic of Naya Rivera's Son Josey Starting First Grade

Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out on Verdict in Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Comment About Zayn Malik

Exclusive

Where DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Stand Amid Their Split

John McEnroe Didn't Know Who Mindy Kaling Was Before Narrator Gig

Why Heidi Klum Didn't Finish Hulu’s Victoria’s Secret Docuseries

You Can Wear These TikTok-Famous Hats With a High Ponytail or a Bun