Vanessa Bryant Wins $16 Million in Lawsuit Against Los Angeles County Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Crash Pics

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant's legal battle against Los Angeles County officials has come to an end.

On Aug. 24, after nearly two weeks of testimony from first responders and Vanessa herself, a jury reached a verdict and ordered Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa $16 million in damages. According to an eyewitness, Vanessa cried as the verdict was read after the jury spent less than five hours in deliberations.

The jury also awarded co-plaintiff Chris Chester $15 million in damages. His wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton were among the nine people who died in the January 2020 helicopter crash. NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were also on board.

During the trial, which did not allow cameras in the courtroom, Vanessa took the stand and recounted the devastating moment she learned that several L.A. County sheriff's deputies and firefighters had allegedly shared unauthorized photos from the crash scene.

"I just remember not wanting to react with my girls in the room," she recalled on Aug. 19, adding that she "broke down and cried" after running out of the house. "I just felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream."