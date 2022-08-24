Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids Are All Grown Up in Summer Reunion Photo

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Kelly Ripa's home was a full nest this summer.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet photo of her kids—or "chickens"—who reunited for a couple of weeks over the summer. The trio are seen with arms around each other and smiling bright for the camera. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality."

Kelly shares Joaquin, 19, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25, with husband Mark Consuelos, who commented on the post, "Love those chickens."

Kelly and Mark became empty-nesters last year when they sent their youngest son off to the University of Michigan. Kelly shared a photo of her and Mark, who were straight-faced and could barely hold it together, writing on Instagram, "so far we are crushing this empty nest thing." The pair's oldest son reassuredly commented on the picture, "I had almost no doubt."