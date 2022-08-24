Whitney Port Shares Glimpse at Fertility Journey 8 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Whitney Port Is More Health Conscious Since Becoming a Mom

Whitney Port hopes she'll expand her family soon.

Eight months ago, the Hills alum shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss, two weeks after she told fans she was expecting again with husband Tim Rosenman. The same week of her miscarriage, her sister Jade gave birth to Whitney's nephew, Tate Jeffrey Robbins.

Having spent lots of time with Tate, Whitney told E! News that her nephew has made her want to have another little one around the house.

"It's honestly been so nice," she said on Aug. 23 of Tate and her son Sonny hanging out. "It gave me a feel for what two would possibly look like, which is a lot, but at the same time, it felt like so much love."

Speaking from the red carpet for The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure, Whitney described how the kids' interactions make her feel warm: "Babies are like that, they just bring you back right like it makes me want Sonny to be a little nugget again."