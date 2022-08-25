How TikTok's Mikayla Nogueira Boosted Her Confidence With a Simple Style Change

Watch : Barbiecore Fashion: Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles & More!

Mikayla Nogueira isn't hiding behind her clothes anymore.

The TikTok star has made a subtle yet impactful change she's made to her style choices that's boosted her confidence in an unexpected way.

"All my life I've been very modest with my clothes," the beauty influencer exclusively told E! News. "But I've made a point to change my wardrobe and wear things that are a little more revealing."

Before, she would've never imagined dressing up in sleeveless designs or showing off her legs in shorts. But that's since changed.

"My arms are one of my biggest insecurities, but now I will willingly show them," the 24-year-old said. " I would go entire summers wearing black leggings because I didn't feel confident in shorts. Pushing myself wear that stuff has really helped my confidence and I encourage anyone to do that."

As she put it, "The only one judging you is probably yourself."