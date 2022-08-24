Taylor Swift Facing $1 Million Lawsuit Filed By Author Over 2019 Lover Book

Watch : Taylor Swift Facing $1 Million Lawsuit for Lover Book

Taylor Swift has got bad blood with an author.

The "Don't Blame Me" singer is facing a new copyright lawsuit that alleges she ripped off the book that accompanied her 2019 album Lover from a self-published book of poems under the same name.

In a complaint filed in a Tennessee federal court on Aug. 23, author Teresa La Dart claimed that "design and textual elements" from her 2010 book Lover were copied into Swift's book. According to legal documents, obtained by E! News, La Dart's lawyers claim that Swift's book—which sold 2.9 million copies in the U.S. alone—infringes La Dart's copyrights and the Grammy winner now owes their client in "excess of one million dollars" in damages.

La Dart claims the books are "substantially the same format of a recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components." The alleged similarities include covers that both feature "pastel pinks and blues," as well as an image of the author "photographed in a downward pose."