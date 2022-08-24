Why Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From Don't Worry Darling

For the first time ever, Olivia Wilde spoke out about her decision to fire Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling. Find out why the actor was let go and replaced with Harry Styles.

By Gabrielle Chung Aug 24, 2022 10:02 PMTags
MoviesShia LaBeoufOlivia WildeCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Olivia Wilde Slams "VICIOUS" Custody Papers Incident

Olivia Wilde is breaking her silence over Shia LaBeouf's departure from Don't Worry Darling.

Back in April 2020, it was announced that LaBeouf would be starring opposite of Florence Pugh in Wilde's highly-anticipated psychological thriller. But, by that December, E! News learned the Transformers alum had been fired from the project, with Harry Styles replacing him in the role of Jack.

Now, Wilde spoke out for the first time about her decision to let LaBeouf go. "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," she said in a recent interview with Variety. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Explaining that she valued a "safe, trusting environment," the director continued, "Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

photos
Olivia Wilde's Best Looks

Shortly after his exit, LaBeouf was accused of "relentless abuse" and sexual battery in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, musician FKA twigs. He later denied the allegations in a 2021 court filing obtained by E! News, saying that FKA twigs "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions."

Shutterstock

Addressing the controversy surrounding LaBeouf's life, Wilde told Variety, "A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior."

"I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive," she said. "Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."

E! News reached out to LaBeouf's rep for comment but did not hear back.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

3

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

4

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

5

Bachelorette Honors Erich Schwer's Dad Who Died After Hometowns

Latest News

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the Series Ahead of Season 3

Breaking

Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Harvey Weinstein Granted Right to Appeal Amid 23-Year Prison Sentence

Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Kids Are All Grown Up in Reunion Photo

Exclusive

Whitney Port Shares Fertility Journey 8 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Exclusive

Whitney Port Makes Interior Design Easy for You With Affordable Picks