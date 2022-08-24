Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His 3rd With Brittany Bell

Watch : Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's family tree is growing.

The 41-year-old announced that he is expecting his third child with the model, sharing a video montage from their recent maternity shoot to Instagram.

In his Aug. 24 post, Nick and Brittany are seen posing with her baby bump in various outfits. And it seems Nick slyly shared the sex of his and Brittany's baby in the caption, writing, "Time Stopped and This Happened @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."

Nick and Brittany are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

Nick also shares 1-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi; 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Back in December, Nick revealed that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.

Meanwhile, Abby is also expecting again. The model announced her pregnancy in a June 3 Instagram post, almost a year after welcoming Zion and Zillion with Nick. However, she has yet to confirm who the father of her baby is.