Wells Adams Brings Together Nonnas, Chefs and Influencers in New Best in Dough Trailer

E! News has a first look at the trailer for Best in Dough, Wells Adams and Daniele Uditi's new pizza cooking competition series on Hulu. Read on to get a slice of the action.

Watch: Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

You'll get a rise out of this reality TV drama. 

Wells Adams is known for creating harmony as a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. But, in this trailer exclusive to E! News for Hulu's new pizza cooking competition show Best in Dough, he'll knead all the help he can get.

"I think us three should take him outside," one contestant says to Adams as he issues them a particularly tough no-dough pizza challenge.

Wells' response? "Wouldn't be the first time I've been on a show where people wanted to kill me!"

Wells, who is the host of this new Hulu reality show out Sept. 19, is ready for the world to experience this "saucy competition." Why? Well, as he describes it in the trailer, pizza is as "one great unifier."

Best in Dough calls upon pizza chefs from all walks of life to find the one who can't be topped. (And yes—this includes everyone from food influencers to your own nonna.)

"I'm 82 years old," one contestant says in the trailer. "I do what I want!"

The winner, of course, will bring home the dough. Literally—there's a cash prize at stake.

From the creators of Netflix's Is It Cake?, the "first-ever pizza competition" (according to Hulu) will also be hosted by head judge Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana. The show also features Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford serving as judges. 

With Best in Dough, Wells is trying his hand at full-time hosting for the first time. Previously, he led episodes of Bachelor in Paradise in between guest hosts. 

"I can honestly say, I've never had more fun (and gained more weight) than I did working on Best in Dough," he told People July 13. "[It was] an absolute dream job to host!"

Best in Dough premieres on Hulu Sept. 19.

