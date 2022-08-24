Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person

Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest.
The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
"I went to eat at a Brazilian steakhouse in University City with some of my family members," Debby told E! News' The Rundown. "And years later Chase Stokes told me that he was our server and that we interacted."
The conspiracy first emerged on TikTok in 2020 when the series Outer Banks—where Chase portrays John B—premiered on Netflix. Fans circulated videos on comparing Debby and Chase's facial structure, using the morphing filter to seamlessly transition between the two celebs, showing off their similarities. One fan wrote on TikTok, "THEY HAVE THE SAME EYEBROWS AND FACE SHAPE."
Other fans, citing the uncanny resemblance between the actors, have suggested Debby and Chase could play siblings in a movie one day.
A fan on Twitter doubled down on their thoughts writing, "Debby Ryan and Chase Stokes are literally the same person. Like, they look so similar it's almost scary. I don't care what you say, for me, they are siblings. Argue with the wall."
While Debby is putting this conspiracy theory to rest, she's not the first to address it. In a May 2020 Instagram live, Chase replied to a fan's questions on whether he thought he looked like Debby by saying "the internet is a weird place."
"Thank you crazy people for putting me and Debby in contact," Chase said, "Debby is the homie, and Debby and I chit-chat."
Debby will be play Susie in Spin Me Round, a romantic comedy set in Italy also starring Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza.
Spin Me Round is now available in theaters, video on demand and streaming on AMC+.