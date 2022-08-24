10 ‘90s-Inspired Loafers, Vintage Sneakers, and Platform Shoes You Need for Fall

While we wait for the weather to get the fall memo, stock up on these trending shoe styles for the coming season.

By Carly Shihadeh Aug 24, 2022 8:52 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! Insider
E-comm: 90s Fall Shoe TrendsChristian Vierig/Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're ready for Pumpkin Spice Lattes, cozy sweaters, and fall fashion, but the weather doesn't seem to have gotten the memo. So while the heat passes, we're getting a head start on our fall wardrobe so we're prepared when the leaves finally do start to change. 

When it comes to this season's trends, you're going to continue to see '90s styles reigning supreme. Preppy, school-girl, retro vibes will keep you on-trend. To achieve these looks, we suggest stocking up on loafers, trending vintage sneaker styles, and platform shoes to complete your fall outfits. We can't wait to style these looks with high socks, tights, mini skirts, blue jeans, trousers, and blazers. 

Celebrities and it-girls alike are already getting a head start, rocking these styles and giving us all the fall style inspiration we need. Scroll below for trendy shoe styles you've probably seen everywhere and will continue to see this fall. 

read
13 Cute & Affordable Ballet Flats You Can Wear From the Office to an Airplane Starting at $8

Dr. Martens Holly Platform Oxford

Dare we call this style the shoe of fall 2022? We think you'll see both platforms and loafers everywhere. Pair these with high sock for a modern take on the preppy school-girl trend.

$160
DSW

Adidas Forum 84 Low Sneaker

This Adidas style is trending now and selling quickly. Get them before they sell out to rock this fall.

$110
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

UNIONBAY Women's Hayley Fashion Boot

It's almost fall which means it's time to break out your combat boots, or invest in a new pair that you'll wear forever. We suggest these $33 boots that you can get on Amazon. 

$33
Amazon

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Platform Sneaker

Here's another great shoe that will never go out of style, and it's perfect for rocking the '90s school-girl trend. Pair with high socks, a plaid skirt, and a blazer for the trendiest look this fall.

$75
Nordstrom

Riley Loafer Patent Black

Loafers will be everywhere this fall, and you can wear them with jeans, trousers, dresses, and more.

$70
Princess Polly

Slinky30 Black

Before the weather cools down too much, these platform sandals are a chic way to rock the '90s trend this season.

$90
Steve Madden

Vans Women's Old Skool(tm) Core Classics

You might've noticed this classic Vans style is trending again. It comes in 36 colors, and you'll wear it with so many different outfits this fall.

$48
Amazon

Haley Loafer

From the office to drinks with your friends, it-girls and celebrities alike are loving loafers this season.

$129
Coach Outlet

Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker

The classic white sneaker gets a retro update with the added chunky platform. These are similar to the Nike Air Force 1s we know and love, but they're even trendier for the season ahead. 

$80
Nordstrom

Asos Design Mesmerized leather chunky flat mules in black

Our inner '90s kid needs to pair these clogs with light wash jeans, a graphic t-shirt, and a leather jacket. The best part? They're on sale now.

$70
$42
Asos

Up next: Back to School Fashion Trends for Every Occasion

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

5

DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Break Up

Latest News

Why Andor Is Unlike Anything Star Wars Fans Have Seen

Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

10 ‘90s-Inspired Loafers, Sneakers, & Platform Shoes You Need for Fall

Emily Ratajkowski Redefines Post-Breakup Haircut With Subtle Change

Sylvester Stallone Covers Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Meet The Morning Show Season 3's Latest Addition