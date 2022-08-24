10 ‘90s-Inspired Loafers, Vintage Sneakers, and Platform Shoes You Need for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're ready for Pumpkin Spice Lattes, cozy sweaters, and fall fashion, but the weather doesn't seem to have gotten the memo. So while the heat passes, we're getting a head start on our fall wardrobe so we're prepared when the leaves finally do start to change.

When it comes to this season's trends, you're going to continue to see '90s styles reigning supreme. Preppy, school-girl, retro vibes will keep you on-trend. To achieve these looks, we suggest stocking up on loafers, trending vintage sneaker styles, and platform shoes to complete your fall outfits. We can't wait to style these looks with high socks, tights, mini skirts, blue jeans, trousers, and blazers.

Celebrities and it-girls alike are already getting a head start, rocking these styles and giving us all the fall style inspiration we need. Scroll below for trendy shoe styles you've probably seen everywhere and will continue to see this fall.