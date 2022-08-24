10 ‘90s-Inspired Loafers, Vintage Sneakers, and Platform Shoes You Need for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're ready for Pumpkin Spice Lattes, cozy sweaters, and fall fashion, but the weather doesn't seem to have gotten the memo. So while the heat passes, we're getting a head start on our fall wardrobe so we're prepared when the leaves finally do start to change.
When it comes to this season's trends, you're going to continue to see '90s styles reigning supreme. Preppy, school-girl, retro vibes will keep you on-trend. To achieve these looks, we suggest stocking up on loafers, trending vintage sneaker styles, and platform shoes to complete your fall outfits. We can't wait to style these looks with high socks, tights, mini skirts, blue jeans, trousers, and blazers.
Celebrities and it-girls alike are already getting a head start, rocking these styles and giving us all the fall style inspiration we need. Scroll below for trendy shoe styles you've probably seen everywhere and will continue to see this fall.
Dr. Martens Holly Platform Oxford
Dare we call this style the shoe of fall 2022? We think you'll see both platforms and loafers everywhere. Pair these with high sock for a modern take on the preppy school-girl trend.
Adidas Forum 84 Low Sneaker
This Adidas style is trending now and selling quickly. Get them before they sell out to rock this fall.
UNIONBAY Women's Hayley Fashion Boot
It's almost fall which means it's time to break out your combat boots, or invest in a new pair that you'll wear forever. We suggest these $33 boots that you can get on Amazon.
Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Platform Sneaker
Here's another great shoe that will never go out of style, and it's perfect for rocking the '90s school-girl trend. Pair with high socks, a plaid skirt, and a blazer for the trendiest look this fall.
Riley Loafer Patent Black
Loafers will be everywhere this fall, and you can wear them with jeans, trousers, dresses, and more.
Slinky30 Black
Before the weather cools down too much, these platform sandals are a chic way to rock the '90s trend this season.
Vans Women's Old Skool(tm) Core Classics
You might've noticed this classic Vans style is trending again. It comes in 36 colors, and you'll wear it with so many different outfits this fall.
Haley Loafer
From the office to drinks with your friends, it-girls and celebrities alike are loving loafers this season.
Nike Court Vision Alta Platform Sneaker
The classic white sneaker gets a retro update with the added chunky platform. These are similar to the Nike Air Force 1s we know and love, but they're even trendier for the season ahead.
Asos Design Mesmerized leather chunky flat mules in black
Our inner '90s kid needs to pair these clogs with light wash jeans, a graphic t-shirt, and a leather jacket. The best part? They're on sale now.