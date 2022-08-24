Emily Ratajkowski Redefines the Post-Breakup Haircut With Subtle Change

Emily Ratajkowski's blunt hairstyle is gone, girl.
The model redefined the concept of a post-breakup haircut as she debuted a subtle but fresh new look, which comes one month after her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
On Aug. 21, Emily posted a TikTok of herself fearlessly grabbing a pair of scissors and acting as her own hairstylist. While the actress didn't make any drastic changes to her look, she did decide to add layers and long bangs to her hairstyle.
"We're going to the beach," the 31-year-old began her one-minute video, as she brushed her damp strands in a red string bikini, "and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair."
After snipping the first big chunk of hair, Emily let out an audible gasp.
"Is this insane? Am I being crazy?" she asked herself, continuing to frame her face with chin-length bangs. "Definitely."
But before she made any other tweaks to her haircut, Emily's 17-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear made an adorable cameo.
"This man does not want me to record this video without him," the My Body author quipped. "But I can't cut my hair at the same time, so I don't know what we're gonna do."
Of course, Emily finished what she had set out to do. And while anyone who has ever attempted to cut their own hair knows it can be hit or miss, she wasn't completely disappointed with the outcome.
"I've cut hair before, and this is not my best work. But, you know, it's a start," she said. "It's a moment."
@emrata
I know you cant tell a difference at the end ?????? original sound - Emrata
It's safe to say her makeover was certainly worth noting! Watch her video above to see the entire process.