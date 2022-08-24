Emily Ratajkowski Redefines the Post-Breakup Haircut With Subtle Change

Emily Ratajkowski recorded a TikTok of herself chopping her hair into layers and bangs. The subtle yet fresh look comes one month after she split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 24, 2022 8:49 PMTags
BeautyHairMakeoverStyle Collective HairEmily RatajkowskiTransformationE! Insider
Watch: Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski's blunt hairstyle is gone, girl.

The model redefined the concept of a post-breakup haircut as she debuted a subtle but fresh new look, which comes one month after her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

On Aug. 21, Emily posted a TikTok of herself fearlessly grabbing a pair of scissors and acting as her own hairstylist. While the actress didn't make any drastic changes to her look, she did decide to add layers and long bangs to her hairstyle.

"We're going to the beach," the 31-year-old began her one-minute video, as she brushed her damp strands in a red string bikini, "and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair."

After snipping the first big chunk of hair, Emily let out an audible gasp.

"Is this insane? Am I being crazy?" she asked herself, continuing to frame her face with chin-length bangs. "Definitely."

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

But before she made any other tweaks to her haircut, Emily's 17-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear made an adorable cameo.

"This man does not want me to record this video without him," the My Body author quipped. "But I can't cut my hair at the same time, so I don't know what we're gonna do."

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

Of course, Emily finished what she had set out to do. And while anyone who has ever attempted to cut their own hair knows it can be hit or miss, she wasn't completely disappointed with the outcome.

"I've cut hair before, and this is not my best work. But, you know, it's a start," she said. "It's a moment."

@emrata

I know you cant tell a difference at the end ?????

? original sound - Emrata

It's safe to say her makeover was certainly worth noting! Watch her video above to see the entire process.

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck

2

Kanye West’s Lawyer Reacts to Investigation of “Stalker” Incident

3

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

4

Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons

5

DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Break Up

Latest News

Why Andor Is Unlike Anything Star Wars Fans Have Seen

Exclusive

Debby Ryan Addresses Chase Stokes Conspiracy Theory

10 ‘90s-Inspired Loafers, Sneakers, & Platform Shoes You Need for Fall

Emily Ratajkowski Redefines Post-Breakup Haircut With Subtle Change

Sylvester Stallone Covers Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Meet The Morning Show Season 3's Latest Addition