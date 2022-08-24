Sylvester Stallone Covers Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce

Sylvester Stallone's new body ink is causing quite a stir.
Days before his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce Aug. 19, the actor had his massive bicep tattoo of her face covered with an image of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.
Though images of Sylvester's new ink surfaced days before news of their divorce went public, a publicist for the Golden Globe winner denied that there were any marital issues between the couple, telling the Daily Mail Aug. 22 that Sylvester "intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable."
The rep added, "Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."
However, after 25 years of marriage, Jennifer, 54, filed for divorce from Sylvester, 76, last week, according to legal records obtained by E! News.
In a statement to E! News on Aug. 24, the Creed actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
Jennifer, on the other hand, said that she is "sad" about the split, but hopeful that things can remain friendly.
"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," the model shared in a statement to People Aug. 24. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."
She added, "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."
News of the couple's divorce comes two weeks after Jennifer shared a picture with her and Sylvester's three daughters—Sophia Stallone, 25, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20—along with a cryptic caption.
"These girls are my priority nothing else matters," she wrote on the Aug. 10 Instagram post. "The 4 of us forever."
Sophia commented, "You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you...love you so much," while Scarlet left a heart emoji.
Sistine sent support to her mom, writing that Jennifer was the "strongest woman I know."