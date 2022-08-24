Here's What's Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Some like it hot, so Netflix is turning up this heat this September.
Fans will finally be able to see Ana de Armas' highly anticipated turn as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, which will soon finally grace the streaming platform on Sept. 23, just a few weeks after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The movie also stars Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, the late legend's second husband, and Adrien Brody as her third husband Arthur Miller.
In addition, fan-favorite films such as Clueless, A Cinderella Story, The Notebook and the Austen Powers movies will also be available for streaming.
Also hitting Netflix in September, striking hard, striking true, and without mercy: Season five of Cobra Kai. Hashbrown awesome!
And for all those parents of babies and toddlers looking for new children's programming to keep their little ones' attention: Season six of CoComelon is just around the corner. Fingers crossed for yet another "Baby Shark" remix to keep the kiddos mesmerized for at least three blissful minutes.
See what's new on Netflix in September 2022:
Sept. 1
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie: Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
Clueless
Collateral
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Fast & Feel Love
Fenced In — Netflix original movie
Friday After Next
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
He's Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime (season 1)
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
A Knight's Tale
Little Nicky
A Little Princess
Love in the Villa — Netflix original film
LOL House of Surprises (season 1)
Love at First Stream
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Off the Hook (season 1) — Netflix original series
The Poison Rose
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Rock of Ages
Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow — Netflix original standup comedy special
Snow White & The Huntsman
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (season 2) — Netflix original series
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Story Time Book: Read-Along (season 1)
This Is 40
Sept. 2
Buy My House (season 1) — Netflix original series
Collision Course
Dated & Related (season 1) — Netflix original series
Devil in Ohio — Netflix original series about a young girl who escaped a cult, starring Emily Deschanel
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (season 2) — Netflix original series
Fakes (season 1) — Netflix original series
Ivy + Bean — Netflix Original Film
The Festival of Troubadours / Asiklar Bayrami — Netflix original film
You're Nothing Special (season 1) — Netflix original series
Sept. 5
Call the Midwife (season 11)
CoComelon (season 6)
Sept. 6
Bee and Puppycat (season 1) — Netflix original series
Diorama — Netflix original movie
Get Smart With Money — Netflix original documentary
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix original standup comedy special
Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix original documentary
Sept. 7
Chef's Table: Pizza (season 1) — Netflix original series
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix original series
Sept. 8
Entrapped (season 1) — Netflix original series
The Anthrax Attacks: In The Shadow of 9/11 — Netflix original documentary
The Imperfect (season 1) — Netflix original series
Sept. 9
Cobra Kai (season 5) — Netflix original series
End of the Road — Netflix original film
Merlí. Sapere Aude (season 2) — Netflix original series
Narco-Saints (season 1) — Netflix original series
No Limit — Netflix original film
Sept. 12
Ada Twist, Scientist (season 3) — Netflix original series
Sept. 13
Colette – Kiera Knightley stars in this biopic about French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (season 1) — Netflix original series
Jo Koy: Live from The Los Angeles Forum — Netflix original standup comedy special
Sept. 14
The Catholic School — Netflix original film
El Rey, Vicente Fernández (season 1) — Netflix original series
Heartbreak High (season 1) — Netflix original series, reboot of the hit Australian '90s dramedy
Sins of Our Mother
Sept. 15
Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (season 1 – part 2) — Netflix original series
Dogs in Space (season 2) — Netflix original series
Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix original standup comedy special
Sept. 16
Bad Words — stars Jason Bateman
Do Revenge — Netflix original film — stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes
Drifting Home — Netflix original film
Fate: The Winx Saga (season 2) — Netflix original series
I Used to Be Famous (season 1) — Netflix original series
Jogi — Netflix original film
Santo (season 1) — Netflix original series
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Original Documentary
The Brave Ones (season 1) — Netflix original series
This Is the End
Sept. 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix original standup comedy special
Sept. 21
Designing Miami (season 1) — Netflix original series
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna (season 1) — Netflix original series
Iron Chef: Mexico (season 1) — Netflix original series
Only For Love (season 1) — Netflix original series
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Sept. 22
Snabba Cash (season 2) — Netflix original series
Thai Cave Rescue (season 1) — Netflix original series
Sept. 23
A Jazzman's Blues — Netflix original film from Tyler Perry
Athena — Netflix original film
Lou — Netflix original film
The Girls at the Back (season 1) — Netflix original series
Sept. 24
Dynasty (season 5) – The final season
Sept. 26
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (season 1) — Netflix original series
Sept. 27
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix original standup comedy special
Sept. 28
Blonde — Netflix original film
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (season 2) — Netflix original series
Sept. 29
The Empress (season 1) — Netflix original series
Power Rangers Dino Fury (season 2
Sept. 30
Entergalactic — Netflix original film — an animated special from Kid Cudi
Rainbow — Netflix original film