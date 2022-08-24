Will The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Join DWTS Next? They Say...

Watch : Bachelorette Hometowns, Selling Sunset Villain & Ready To Love

Forget roses, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to pick up some dancing shoes.

Yes, the leading ladies of season 19 of The Bachelorette are open to joining season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, which has yet to name their celebrity stars. The two Bachelorettes said as much to E! News' Daily Pop at the taping for the "Men Tell All" episode.

Not only did Gabby confidently show off some moves, she quipped, "I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV—which love to do that a lot. So, it's saying a lot!"

And, for the record, Gabby did confirm that she's a "trained" dancer.

This explains why Rachel was more eager for Gabby to be cast on Dancing With the Stars, rather than herself. While she has been "advocating Gabby for Dancing With The Stars," she would still love to hop on the dance train herself.

"You know maybe it could be the first time me and Gabby compete against each other," she added. "Who knows, we'll see!"