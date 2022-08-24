Proof Emily in Paris Is Officially on the Map Ahead of Season 3

Emily Cooper is now part of Parisian history.
Yes, it's true. Our favorite eccentric outfit wearing Savoir marketing executive's home recently got added to Google Maps in Paris, with the exciting new landmark shared by none other than Lily Collins herself. She captioned her Aug. 23 Instagram post, "Emily, we made it! @GoogleMaps approved…"
In her post, Lily shared a scene from season one of Emily in Paris when her character opens the blinds to her apartment for the first time. "Oh my god," Emily says in the clip. "I feel like Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge." The next pic includes a screenshot of Google Maps with a pin that reads, "Emily Cooper's apartment."
And in true Emily fashion, the announcement was met by a slew of enthusiasm from her co-stars.
Ashley Park, who plays Emily's BFF Mindy Chen, wrote, "THISSSSSS."
Lily's season two love interest Lucien Leon Laviscount, whose character is British dreamboat Alfie, wrote, "Now now nowwwww this is wild!!!!"
While no official date has been given for when the third season will drop on Netflix, it was announced in April that Lucien would be joining the upcoming season three as a series regular.
Looks like the love triangle will continue.
And although many fans are rooting for Emily to end up with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Lily has other feelings about the matter
"I really like Gabriel and Camille together because I feel like there's a history there," she told E! News in April. "As a viewer, I'm like, ‘I like them together!'"
We'll have to see if their je ne sais quoi lasts.