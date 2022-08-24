Does Kristin Cavallari Want More Kids? She Says…

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

Does Kristin Cavallari want more children?

With a pen in her hand (er, rather a phone for an Instagram Stories Q&A), The Hills star revealed the answer. And it is…unwritten.

"I'm not looking to have more," the mom of Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, wrote in response to a fan's question. "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more."

After all, Kristin—who shares her kids with ex Jay Cutler—can't believe how fast their little ones are growing.

"They're so good," she wrote to another follower. "The boys are playing soccer right now and Saylor rides horses so we're staying busy. They're at such fun ages!!! 4th, 3rd and 1st grades. I want time to stop."

As for her love life, Kristin shared she hasn't been dating for the "past couple months." Although, she's ready to start again.

"I go through phases," she continued. "I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttttt now I'm ready to get back out there."