Does Kristin Cavallari Want More Kids? She Says…

Kristin Cavallari shares kids Camden, Jaxon and Saylor with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Does Kristin Cavallari want more children?

With a pen in her hand (er, rather a phone for an Instagram Stories Q&A), The Hills star revealed the answer. And it is…unwritten. 

"I'm not looking to have more," the mom of Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, wrote in response to a fan's question. "BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more." 

After all, Kristin—who shares her kids with ex Jay Cutler—can't believe how fast their little ones are growing.

"They're so good," she wrote to another follower. "The boys are playing soccer right now and Saylor rides horses so we're staying busy. They're at such fun ages!!! 4th, 3rd and 1st grades. I want time to stop."

As for her love life, Kristin shared she hasn't been dating for the "past couple months." Although, she's ready to start again.

"I go through phases," she continued. "I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttttt now I'm ready to get back out there."

So what kind of qualities does Kristin want her future guy to have? "Someone who is sooo comfortable in their own skin, looking to continuously grow, someone who isn't afraid to build me up and let me be me, emotionally mature who isn't afraid to express their feelings and needs (which goes with being comfortable in their skin)," the Uncommon James founder noted, "someone who can make me laugh, laid-back, healthy lifestyle. Hot doesn't hurt either."

Still, there are some fans who can't help but still ship Kristin and her Laguna Beach co-star Stephen Colletti. Except, well, he's now dating NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

But, when asked if she wished Stephen was single, Kristin replied, "Haha. I love Stephen and will always have such a special connection to him, but no. I'm really happy for him!!"

