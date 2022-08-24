Kyle Richards Weighs in on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama With Melissa Gorga

Kyle Richards believes you should always put family first.
That's why she said "it's such a shame" The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga chose to skip out on her co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's August 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
"I love both of them," she told E! News' Daily Pop on August 24, noting she thinks Melissa will one day regret her decision. "I became very close with both of them during the Ultimate Girls Trip. I actually do think she will. But I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can't get that time back."
She even revealed that Teresa and Melissa's familial struggles were the reason she began tuning in to RHONJ. "I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out," she told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host Carnie Wilson. "So, I do feel like one day, she would regret that."
Kyle starred alongside the feuding in-laws on the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2021. And while some fans thought leaving New Jersey would give the pair a fresh start, it didn't quite work out that way, as their ongoing fight about how Melissa initially joined RHONJ carried over to Turks and Caicos.
Over the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of not telling her that she was auditioning for the Bravo series, though Melissa has denied ever going behind her back to become a Housewife.
"The question came up about how Melissa came on the show," Kyle recalled. "And I was like, 'I am here for this. I always wanted to know the scoop.'"
Besides their brief feud, Kyle said that the two seemed to enjoy each other's company during the rest of the trip, "at least from what they wanted us to believe."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons of all the Real Housewives shows streaming now on Peacock.
