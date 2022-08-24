Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Is Turning in Her Badge After 12 Seasons as Rollins

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is losing a beloved detective. Get all the details on Kelli Giddish's departure from the long-running NBC series.

Kelli Giddish is hanging up her shield. 

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to announce that the NBC series' upcoming 24th season will be her last. "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote after explaining that she wanted to address recently surfaced rumors about her departure. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

Paying tribute to the dedicated and resilient detective she's portrayed since joining SVU in 2011, Giddish added, "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

The 42-year-old went on to thank Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, SVU's long-running leading lady Mariska Hargitay and COO of Wolf Entertainment Peter Jankowski, as well as NBC and Universal Television. Giddish also gave a shoutout to her co-stars and "every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years."

She continued, "I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU, and put them toward everything that's next to come…#SVU."

Giddish became a member of the SVU squad during the show's 13th season, along with Danny Pino, following Christopher Meloni's exit. Her character quickly became a fan-favorite, and eventually—with help from Peter Scanavino's Carisi—one-half of the series' most beloved couples. The longtime partners got together during SVU's most recent season, and while there's no telling how Giddish's departure is going to play out on the show, one thing's for sure: fans are going to see a lot less of the long-awaited relationship.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns to NBC on Sept. 22 as part of a historic three-hour Law & Order crossover event. Get all the details here, and read on to see more stars who have recently left some of your favorite shows.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

