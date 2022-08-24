Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart.
A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage.
The news may come as a surprise to some fans. After all, the pair participated in the Dancing With the Stars Live tour together during the early months of 2022.
However, some followers started to speculate that there may be trouble off the ballroom when the pair stopped posting couple shots on their main Instagram feeds. In fact, when fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong celebrated his wedding in July, Emma appeared to attend without her husband.
Back in October 2016, Sasha shocked Dancing With the Stars viewers when he got down on one knee and proposed to Emma on live TV. "Baby, I've wanted to do this for such a long time," he said. "I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?" Spoiler alert: The answer was absolutely yes.
The couple went on to exchange vows at Los Angeles' Bella Blanca Event Center in March 2018.
"As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still," wedding planner Michael Russo told Us Weekly at the time. "Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn't be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love."
Over the years, Sasha and Emma—who first struck up a friendship in 2009 on the set of Broadway's Burn The Floor—have also raved about one another on social media.
"You deserve the world," Emma wrote to Sasha on his birthday back in May 2021. "I'm so proud of who you are, I absolutely adore you! You're so unique, you have a beautiful heart, you say the funniest things and you are so kind to others."
Sasha also shared some heartfelt words when celebrating his wedding anniversary to Emma in March 2021. "I'm so grateful for you," he wrote, "and everything you bring into our little bubble."
A new season of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Sept. 19 on Disney+. The cast has yet to be announced.
Us Weekly was the first to report the news.