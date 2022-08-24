Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Watch : Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are dancing into a new chapter apart.

A source tells E! News the Dancing With the Stars pros have broken up after four years of marriage.

The news may come as a surprise to some fans. After all, the pair participated in the Dancing With the Stars Live tour together during the early months of 2022.

However, some followers started to speculate that there may be trouble off the ballroom when the pair stopped posting couple shots on their main Instagram feeds. In fact, when fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong celebrated his wedding in July, Emma appeared to attend without her husband.

Back in October 2016, Sasha shocked Dancing With the Stars viewers when he got down on one knee and proposed to Emma on live TV. "Baby, I've wanted to do this for such a long time," he said. "I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?" Spoiler alert: The answer was absolutely yes.