We Already Have the Lineup For Ghostober: See the Spooky Schedule

Watch : Kesha Addresses That GHOST SEX Rumor

Who said you can't prepare for Halloween in August?

No one—which is a good thing since E! News has the epic lineup for Ghostober, the spooky season schedule from the Travel Channel, Food Network and discovery+. This year, viewers can expect 55 hours of ghoulish shows and specials, including the highly-anticipated return of Zak Bagans' Ghost Adventures.

Bagans is also collaborating once again with master of horror Eli Roth on the new special, The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno. Did anyone else just get goosebumps?

Plus, there's the chilling new series from Jack Osbourne, who will revisit his childhood home in Haunted Homecoming. We have a feeling that his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will be tuning in for that.

It's no wonder Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Networks Groups chair Kathleen Finch declared Ghostober as "the unofficial start of the holiday season," adding, "We are officially the home of Halloween."