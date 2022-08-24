We Already Have the Lineup For Ghostober: See the Spooky Schedule

It's time to start preparing for spooky season! E! News has all the details on Ghostober, 55 hours of Halloween programming from Travel Channel, Food Network and discovery+.

Who said you can't prepare for Halloween in August?

No one—which is a good thing since E! News has the epic lineup for Ghostober, the spooky season schedule from the Travel Channel, Food Network and discovery+. This year, viewers can expect 55 hours of ghoulish shows and specials, including the highly-anticipated return of Zak Bagans' Ghost Adventures.

Bagans is also collaborating once again with master of horror Eli Roth on the new special, The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno. Did anyone else just get goosebumps?

Plus, there's the chilling new series from Jack Osbourne, who will revisit his childhood home in Haunted Homecoming. We have a feeling that his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will be tuning in for that.

It's no wonder Warner Bros. Discovery's U.S. Networks Groups chair Kathleen Finch declared Ghostober as "the unofficial start of the holiday season," adding, "We are officially the home of Halloween."

Eager for the full spine-chilling schedule? Keep reading:

Ghosts of Devil's Perch (New episodes)

When: Returns August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

Paranormal Caught on Camera (New season)

When: Premieres on September 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

Ghostober Preview Party (New special)

When: Premieres on September 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

Halloween Baking Championship (New season)

When: Premieres September 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Food Network and streaming on discovery+

 

Ghost Adventures (New season)

When: Premieres September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

Halloween Wars: Featuring Zak Bagans (New season)

When: Premieres September 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Food Network and streaming on discovery+

discovery+/Travel Channel

Haunted Scotland (New series)

When: Premieres with the first three episodes on September 23

Where: discovery+

 

Outrageous Pumpkins (New season)

When: Premieres on September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Food Network and streaming on discovery+

 

Halloween Cookie Challenge (New series)

When: Premieres on September 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Food Network and streaming on discovery+

 

Ghost Adventures: Devil's Den (New special)

When: Premieres on September 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Shock Doc-The Curse of Robert the Doll (New special)

When: Premieres on September 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT 

Where: Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

 

Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet (New series)

When: Premieres on September 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

Ghost Hunters (New season)

When: Premieres on October 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

discovery+/Travel Channel

Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming (New series)

When: Premieres with all three episodes on October 2

Where: discovery+

 

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out (New season)

When: Premieres with three episodes on October 7

Where: discovery+

 

Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat (New special)

When: Premieres on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Food Network and streaming on discovery+

Shock Doc—Ghosts of Flight 401 (New special)

When: Premieres on October 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

Urban Legend (New series)

When: Premieres on October 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

 

The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno (New special)

When: Premieres on October 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where: Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+

