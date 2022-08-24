Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27

From designer beddings and plush blankets to cheap deals on bathroom essentials, Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Clearout Sale is a must-shop with deals up to 80% off.

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 24, 2022 6:49 PMTags
Ecomm, Bed Bath & Beyond SaleBed Bath & Beyond

Labor Day may be a couple of weeks away, but you can score some seriously amazing deals right now. If you could use a refresh on beddings, bath towels and kitchen essentials, we've got a huge home sale you don't want to miss.

Bed Bath & Beyond and is holding a major Warehouse Clearout Sale where you can score deals up to 80% off. Anything you need for your home from storage and cleaning to kitchendining and home decor are included in the sale. Since it's Bed Bath and Beyond, you can even find some really good discounts on health and beauty as well.

Some of the best deals we've seen are this cute Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice mug that's perfect for upcoming season. It's originally $6 but on sale for just over $1. If you want to shop spooky fun Halloween decor, the Warehouse Clearout Sale has deals starting at $2. But out of all the deals we've seen, these $110 bar stools in green for just $27 has to be the best. If you happen to be a Bed Bath & Beyond Rewards member, you can snag those stylish bar stools for as low as $22!

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the Bed Bath & Beyond Warehouse Clearout Sale. Sheck those out below.

read
Get Your Home Ready For Fall With Cute Affordable Decor From Opalhouse, Threshold & More at Target

UGG Classic Sherpa 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set in Snow

This comforter set from UGG features plush faux sherpa in solid colors and patterns. It's soft, luxe and super cozy. It's originally $120 for a full/queen set, but it's on sale now for $60.

$120
$60
Bed Bath & Beyond

UGG Coco Full/Queen Blanket in Grey Ombre

You can't go wrong with a plush blanket from UGG, especially when it's on sale for less than $50! According to the description, the blanket features heavy-weight plush for "maximum luxury, warmth and comfort." Reviewers can't stop raving over how amazing these are.

$70
$49
Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential 16-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Caddy in Cool Grey

This 16-piece stainless steel flatware set comes with a cute caddy to keep everything in place. Best part is, it's on sale for just $7!

$15
$7
Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential Solid Bath Towel

Need new bath towels? Now's the perfect time to stock up as Bed Bath & Beyond have put these Simply Essential bath towels on sale for $3. There are multiple colors to choose from and shoppers say they're soft, absorbent and a good value overall.

$5
$3
Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential No-Touch Sensor Soap Dispenser in Black

If you've always wanted a no-touch soap dispenser, now's your chance to snag one for a really great price. This dispenser from Simply Essential is originally $30 but on sale now for $5. There are four colors to choose from.

$30
$5
Bed Bath & Beyond

Our Table 2 qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Gold Lid Knob in Sycamore

This classic dutch oven from Our Table was made to be durable enough for everyday use. It features smooth enamel that's easy to clean and it's so cute, you can take it from the oven to the table. There are two colors to choose from and it's on sale for $20.

$40
$20
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B Finch Sensor Soap Dispenser in Black

This sleek automatic soap dispenser comes in three colors: black, brass and nickel. You can use this with liquid soap, hand soap or dish soap, and you also have the choice on how much gets soap gets dispensed. Best part is, it's on sale now for just $5.

$30
$5
Bed Bath & Beyond

Wild Sage 15 oz. 'Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice' Mug

With pumpkin spice season right around the corner, you'll want to snag this festive mug ASAP. And yes, it's on sale for just $1!

$6
$1
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B Waffle Bath Towel in Rain Forest

These stylish waffle bath towels come in a variety of gorgeous colors. They're originally $16, but you can get them on sale now for $8.

$16
$8
Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential Coupe 12-Piece Dinnerware Set in Grey

This 12-piece stoneware dinnerware set from Simply Essential comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates and four bowls. It's originally $35 but on sale now for $17.

$35
$17
Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B Adjustable Bar Stool

Now here's an amazing deal worth checking out! If you're looking for bar stools, these sleek adjustable bar stools in green are on sale for $27 a piece. Considering they typically cost $110, you're scoring a very good deal. It also comes in black and navy for $55.

$110
$27
Bed Bath & Beyond

Looking for more home must-haves? Check out Selena Gomez's Our Place collection which has the best housewarming gifts.

—Originally published Aug 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM PT.

