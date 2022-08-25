Why Whitney Dillon and Mariel Swan's Friendship Is a Big Win for Reality TV

Watch : Whitney Dillon & Mariel Swan Talk Reality TV Friendship

When signing up for reality TV, it's hard to race away from the drama.

But when Whitney Dillon and best friend Mariel Swan agreed to participate in USA Network's latest series Life in the Fast Lane, both ladies wanted to showcase a bond not always seen in unscripted shows. Instead of scenes filled with fighting, feuds or a ‘f--k you,' these ladies turned the focus on faith, family and fun.

"We just love each other," Whitney exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just so natural. She has my back. I have her back."

Best friends since college, Whitney, 32, and Mariel, 31, were both Tennessee Titans cheerleaders before meeting their respective husbands, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, 32, and lead tire carrier Paul Swan, 32. Now, as they journey through the next phases in their lives, the two are proving life isn't a competition—at least off the racetrack.

"We're turning that mindset and switching it over to know not everybody is your competition and that you can cheer for other people," Whitney explained. "And when they win, you win. This is my sister and when she's winning, I'm winning."