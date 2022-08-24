Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer: June Prepares to Return to Gilead—With an Army

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Gilead's head handmaid is preparing her return.

Hulu has released the trailer for season five of The Handmaid's Tale, which drops Sept. 14 on the streamer. And, though June (Elisabeth Moss) is safely ensconced in Canada, she's prepping for a return to the country that stole her child Hannah (Jordana Blake).

"They're not going to be looking for somebody going back into Gilead," she reasons. Under his eye, indeed.

In the full-length trailer, we find June right where we left her after the events of season four—high off her brutal murder of her former Commander, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

Clearly, her friends and family in Canada know this has pushed her somewhere she can never come back from: As June tells her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) that she wants "her"—a.k.a. Waterford's pregnant widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski)—to know she killed Fred, Luke responds with audacity.

"Do you want her to come after us?" he recoils, as the trailer shows June opening a letter for "Offred"— her old name as a handmaid.

As old friends like Moira (Samira Wiley) question June too, showrunner Bruce Miller says June is in precarious moral standing.

"She's in an incredibly extreme position—so we have to push her," he tells Vanity Fair. "The way we [all] look at it is, What would happen to a real person in this situation?"