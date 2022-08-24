The Real Housewives of Dubai's Reunion Trailer Will Make You Say "OMG"

The Real Housewives of Dubai are going for gold at their very first reunion.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' season one reunion. From jaw-dropping accusations to an unexpected cameo from an A-list supermodel, the preview promises plenty of shocking moments and equally fun antics.
For starters, host Andy Cohen gets a surprise phone call from a mega-famous celebrity friend and avid RHODubai watcher.
"Naomi Campbell is calling me right now, this is insane," Andy says before Campbell fangirls over Chanel Ayan, telling her over the phone, "You're the best thing on the show! Don't let anyone ruffle your feathers."
And it's not long before Ayan delivers another one of her famous one-liners: "I came dressed in black because I'm ready to murder these bitches." Iconic.
In classic Andy fashion, the host wastes no time dealing out the difficult questions. As he tells Caroline Stanbury, "Twitter wants to know about Sergio's past tweets..." Lesa Milan cuts in with, "The racist tweets?"
Stanbury and Lesa's feud is clearly very much still alive as Lesa later calls her co-star "the wicked witch of the Middle East," to which Stanbury fires back, "You're a former escort."
But it's Lesa's explosive next jab we did not see coming. "Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein's notebook," she tells Stanbury, prompting Andy to ask if the accusation about the late accused sex trafficker is true (we'll have to watch to find out Stanbury's answer).
Stanbury apparently has a bone to pick with the rest of her co-stars as well, telling Andy, "There was a pact to get rid of me." When Ayan insists that's "not true," Caroline Brooks laughs and fires back, "Yes it was, because I was a part of it!"
The trailer hilariously comes to a close as Stanbury pulls out a giant binder full of receipts titled, "The Book of Lies by Lesa Milan."
See all the drama that's to come in the preview above. The season finale of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Reunion part one kicks off Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. followed by part two Sept. 7 at 9 p.m.
Scroll down for a closer look at some of the RHODubai stars' stunning reunion looks.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)