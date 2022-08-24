How Jason Momoa Really Feels About the Game of Thrones Spin-Off House of the Dragon

Watch : Jason Momoa DYING to Watch House of the Dragon

The one and only Khal Drogo is weighing in on House of the Dragon.

When it comes to the new Game of Thrones prequel series, Jason Momoa—who starred as the Dothraki ruler and husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO show's first season—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that he's "dying to see it."

"Of course, I want to watch it," he said at the season three premiere of his Apple TV+ series See on Aug. 23. "I just haven't yet."

The 43-year-old also revealed that the new HBO show filmed right next door to where he was shooting the new Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"I'm very excited," the actor continued. "I love the franchise. Obviously, I'm very close to the dragon side, so I'm looking forward to it."

In the meantime, fans can check out Momoa on the final season of See, which premieres Aug. 26. Set in a future where humankind has lost its sense of sight, Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a warrior who must protect his children born with the ability to see from those who wish to destroy them.