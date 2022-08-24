See Jenna Ortega Explain How She Made Wednesday Addams Her Own

Watch : "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Jenna Ortega is ready for a fright.

In a new featurette shared by Netflix Aug. 24, the actress explained how she prepared for her role as the titular Wednesday Addams in the streamer's Wednesday, premiering this fall. While playing such an iconic role—made famous by Christina Ricci in the ‘90s films (and is set to make an appearance in the series)—Ortega said she wanted to make sure her take on Wednesday was fresh.

"It was really important to me that I did something different, even though she's been done so flawlessly in the past," Ortega says in the new video. "She's more socially awkward. There's a confidence there, but it's more concealed."

To prepare for the role, Ortega says she attended fencing and cello lessons twice a week and practiced walking as Wednesday, saying she wanted the character to be "specific and certain and assertive."

Wednesday is also a Latina character, which Ortega says has "never been represented." A scene from the show features Wednesday revealing to her friends that her family has an altar in their living room, which has more seating for "year-long Día de los Muertos" celebrations.