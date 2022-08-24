Dua Lipa’s Risqué Little Black Dress Is Anything But Basic

Watch : Would Paige Desorbo CHOOSE Dua Lipa Over Craig Conover?

Dua Lipa's sexy see-through birthday outfit will blow your mind.

The pop star, who turned 27 on Aug. 22, hasn't missed a beat in the style department to celebrate her festivities in Ibiza. Her latest outfit is further proof.

On Aug. 23, the "Levitating" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram that showcased her little black dress by Mugler. And knowing how boundary-pushing the fashion powerhouse is, the design was anything but basic.

The LBD's mock neckline and bodice left little to the imagination with its sheer material while the extreme side cut outs enhanced her hip bone structure. Although the musician's toned physique was on full display, the dress cleverly covered her chest with black geometric-shaped panels. The bottom half of the look had an asymmetrical ruched mini-skirt.

"vamosss a la fiestaaaa," Dua captioned her birthday post.

On Aug. 24, the Grammy winner shared additional glimpses inside her birthday celebrations with an Instagram photo dump.