Demi Lovato Recalls Using Opiates at 13 After Getting Into Car Accident

Demi Lovato's Warning for Aspiring Child Stars: "Please Wait"

Demi Lovato is standing tall like a skyscraper.

The former Disney Channel star has never shied away from talking about the toll of teen stardom and her past drug and alcohol usage. But with her new album HOLY FVCK, Demi is sharing her journey more honestly than ever. The "Confident" singer recently reflected on her teen years, discussing how she partied to cope with her workload, which included fronting a Disney show as well as films and a music career.

"If you're going to work me like an adult, I'm going to party like an adult," Demi shared on the Aug. 24 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "And that at 16, 17 wasn't healthy at all."

But as Demi noted, she'd already started experimenting with drugs and alcohol by the time the partying started, saying she first started taking prescription opiates at age 13 after a car accident.

"My mom didn't think that she'd have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter, but I was already drinking at that point," she continued. "I had been bullied, was looking for an escape. And when my mom saw how many of the pills had disappeared and how fast they did, she took them away and locked them up."