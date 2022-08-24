Why Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Aren't Going on a Honeymoon

Watch : Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

As much as Scheana Shay and Brock Davies can't wait to start their new life together as husband and wife, certain celebrations are being put on hold.

Before she walked down the aisle on Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she and the Australian rugby player have no plans for a honeymoon just yet.

"Eventually, not right away," Scheana said on the Aug. 19 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "Not right after like I did the first time."

The reality star, who married Michael Shay in 2014 before splitting three years later, explained that while she used to be of the belief that "you have to go on the honeymoon two days after the wedding," her life is a lot different now. "We got a baby," she said of her and Brock's almost 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies. "We got s--t going on!"

Plus, the 37-year-old added, "There's other trips we want to take first—a family trip back to Australia, some other little ones here—so no rush on the honeymoon, but we'll definitely take a vacay eventually."