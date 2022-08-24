Simu Liu, Michael Cera and More to Compete on Celebrity Jeopardy

Watch : Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts

Time to hit the books!

ABC announced Aug. 24 that the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy will see Simu Liu, Michael Cera, BJ Novak, Iliza Schlesinger, Ray Romano, Constance Wu, Aisha Tyler and Patton Oswalt compete to win money for a charity of their choice.

"It's the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities," host Mayim Bialik said in the announcement video. "Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays."

While Mayim hosts Celebrity Jeopardy, her co-host Ken Jennings will emcee the OG series when it returns for its 39th season this September. The two stars have been trading off responsibilities since longtime host Alex Trebek died after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

This new hosting arrangement is unconventional, but it suits Ken and Mayim's schedule, since the actress also stars in the Fox series Call Me Kat. So while she's filming, Ken will host Jeopardy, as well as quiz show franchise's inaugural Second Chance competition and the annual Tournament of Champions.