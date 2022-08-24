Simu Liu, Michael Cera and More to Compete on Celebrity Jeopardy

Time to hit the books!
ABC announced Aug. 24 that the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy will see Simu Liu, Michael Cera, BJ Novak, Iliza Schlesinger, Ray Romano, Constance Wu, Aisha Tyler and Patton Oswalt compete to win money for a charity of their choice.
"It's the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities," host Mayim Bialik said in the announcement video. "Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays."
While Mayim hosts Celebrity Jeopardy, her co-host Ken Jennings will emcee the OG series when it returns for its 39th season this September. The two stars have been trading off responsibilities since longtime host Alex Trebek died after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer in November 2020.
This new hosting arrangement is unconventional, but it suits Ken and Mayim's schedule, since the actress also stars in the Fox series Call Me Kat. So while she's filming, Ken will host Jeopardy, as well as quiz show franchise's inaugural Second Chance competition and the annual Tournament of Champions.
However, Ken isn't doing all the heavy lifting. Mayim will host other tournaments and the Jeopardy! National College Championship, before taking over for Ken on Jeopardy in January.
With several Jeopardy competitions ahead—in addition to the flagship show—having multiple hosts split the duties has more than come in handy.
"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise," executive producer Michael Davies wrote on Jeopardy's official site in July, "and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed."
He continued, "We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule."
On that note, fans can see Simu, Michael and more compete for charity when Celebrity Jeopardy premieres Sept. 25 on ABC.